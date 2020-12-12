Ogden police seek public’s help locating man wanted on warrant, second man for alleged aggravated assaults

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two men, one wanted on a warrant, who led officers in a pursuit Friday night after police say the driver deliberately disabled a Metro Gang Unit vehicle and tried to run over two detectives who were on foot.

At about 8:26 p.m., Ogden Metro Gang Unit detectives were in the area of 2900 Pingree Ave. in an attempt to take Damien Duran into custody on a warrant, according to an Ogden PD news release.

Detectives saw Duran and Damien Maestas pull up in a black Toyota Highlander, the news release said.

“When detectives attempted to stop the vehicle, Maestas (the driver) hit one of the Gang Detectives vehicle and disabled it,” the news release said. “He then tried to hit two detectives on foot then drove through a fence and fled from officers.”

These were aggravated assaults, and patrol officers pursued the vehicle until they lost sight of it and terminated the pursuit.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Damien Duran and/or Damien Maestas is asked to call Ogden PD at 801-395-8221.