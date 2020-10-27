Concourse B now open at the Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Concourse B opened Tuesday morning at Salt Lake City International Airport.

“Shortly after midnight the second act opened at The New SLC with the debut of Concourse B,” said a news release from the airport. “As of midnight, aircraft were no longer loading and unloading passengers in the former airport concourses C, F and G. All airlines serving SLC are now operating out of entirely new facilities.” The New SLC is the name of the airport redevelopment program.

Concourse B has a total of 21 gates to house Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest and United. Six weeks ago on Sept. 15, the majority of The New SLC opened. Delta Air Lines currently occupies the 25 gates in Concourse A-west, including six international gates.

“Today is like icing on the cake,” said Bill Wyatt, Salt Lake Department of Airports, executive director. “It’s been six weeks since the successful opening of The New SLC and today we welcome all of our airline partners to their new home in Concourse B, which completes Phase I of the project.”

Concourse B will initially include three new restaurants; Gourmandise: Euro Diner and Bakery, Uinta Brewing Company, Wasatch Brew Pub and five new shops; @ease, InMotion, Liberty Park Market, Hip and Humble, Maverik and The Salt Lake Tribune. Additional restaurants and shops will follow as passenger numbers increase, including Pick Up Stix, Smashburger, Briggs & Riley, Utah! and XpresSpa.

A 990-ft. long tunnel — originally built in 2004 — connects concourses A and B. Passengers can see the four seasons of Utah represented as they make their way through the tunnel. Salt Lake City-based artist Tracy O’Very Covey painted summer and fall, while Texas-based artist Daas painted winter and spring.

With Phase I of The New SLC complete, demolition is underway on the previous airport structure to begin building the next phase. Phase II includes the build out of Concourse A to the east and construction of the concrete portion of a permanent tunnel to transport passengers between concourses A and B. This is expected to be completed by late 2024. For more information on phasing, see the demolition timeline here.