Construction set to begin on Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel

SPRINGDALE, Utah, March 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Construction is scheduled to begin on the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel and the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway Sunday.

Construction will begin at 7 p.m. that day and will continue until mid-May, said a news release from Zion National Park.

Work begins on Sunday at 7 p.m. each week and continues until 5 a.m. Friday morning, the news release said. No construction is scheduled to occur over the weekends.

During the weekly construction schedule, tunnel hours for oversized vehicle operations will end at 7 p.m. One-way traffic control will be provided from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“A full closure to all vehicle traffic will be implemented in the tunnels Sunday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.,” the news release said. “To accommodate anticipated seasonal increases in visitor traffic, oversized vehicle operation hours will change to end at 8 p.m. beginning April 23.”

Additional construction on the North Fork Virgin River Bridge and East Portal Bridge will occur during normal business hours so visitors should anticipate minor delays. One lane of vehicle travel will be provided throughout the construction period on the bridges.

To learn more about the project and how it could impact your trip, click here.