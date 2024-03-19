Camper van catches fire while parked at Zion National Park visitor center

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, March 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured when an empty camper van caught fire Monday afternoon at Zion National Park.

Crews responded to the Zion Canyon Visitor Center, where witnesses reported smoke and flames coming from a camper van in the parking lot, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue stated on social media.

“Although the van’s occupants were absent during the incident, crews had to forcibly enter through the rear door to extinguish the fire due to the van’s layout and the fire’s location,” the post says.

Investigators traced the fire’s origin to a secondary battery connected to a solar panel atop the van, the post says.