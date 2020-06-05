Controversial Collin Raye concert moved to third venue in southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah, June 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A controversial concert first scheduled for a Kaysville venue, then moved to Tooele County after public outcry in Davis County, has now been moved to southern Utah.

The Collin Raye concert, to be accompanied by numerous business sales booths, is sponsored by the Utah Business Revival. It was organized by Eric Moutsos, and had been set for Saturday, May 30, at Manning’s Amphitheater at Studio Ranch, a private venue in Grantsville.

The concert has been characterized as a protest of the restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic — designed to lessen the spread of the virus — which have caused economic losses to business owners.

Tooele County health officials on May 27 issued an order to Jason Manning, owner of the amphitheater in Grantsville where the concert was rescheduled.

“This event falls under the definition of a Temporary Mass Gathering as defined in R392-400,” the department order says, in part. “Temporary Mass Gatherings, as defined by R392-400, pose an imminent health hazard at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The concert is now set for Saturday, June 13, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Iron Springs Resort, at 3196 North Iron Springs Road in Cedar City. The event is free and no tickets are required.

Moutsos said in a Facebook post on the Utah Business Revival page: “There’s no more ‘Ville’s’ to go. Kaysville, no. Grantsville, no. So we are going to Iron County!! I knew there was a reason I moved to Southern Utah. God’s Country!”

