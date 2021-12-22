Vehicle found with body inside in ditch off Bangerter Highway in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A body was found in a vehicle in a ditch in West Valley City early Tuesday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily the vehicle appears to have gone off the road at the eastbound Bangerter Highway on-ramp to State Route 201.

“The vehicle went off the road down into a ditch and it appears like it has been there for a while, we don’t know how long,” Roden said. “We know that there is a deceased individual inside.”

He said there was water in the ditch, but the vehicle was not submerged.

Roden said UHP will be investigating the incident.

He said that as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews are removing the vehicle from the ditch and more details are likely to emerge when that is completed.

The vehicle is off the road and not blocking traffic, but Roden said there may be delays at the on-ramp as the investigation is conducted.

The identity, age and gender of the deceased individual is not clear at this time.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.