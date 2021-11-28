Cottonwood Heights police seek help identifying suspect

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Cottonwood Heights are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect.

“I understand it’s the season for giving, but I’ll bet these folks in Giverny don’t have this gentleman on their list,” says a Twitter post by the CHPD.

Giverney is an area in east Cottonwood Heights, and is marked on the map below.

“Please, we want you to call on suspicious people in your neighborhood I promise you’re not bothering us,” the police tweet says.

“If you know this person contact CHPD at 801-944-7100.”