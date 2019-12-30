Cottonwood Heights police warn residents of cougar sightings in Crestwood Park area

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Dec. 30, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights residents are being warned of a cougar sighting in the area of Crestwood Park at 7485 Siesta Drive.

“We are working diligently with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, to investigate the claims and to take whatever action is warranted in order to prevent the animal or animals from causing harm,” Cottonwood Heights Police Department said in a tweet Monday morning.

The post added: “Please exercise extreme caution and be aware of your surroundings in and around woodland interface areas. It is recommended that you keep a close eye on children and pets and do not leave them unattended.”

Residents are being asked to report any cougar sightings to the Cottonwood Heights PD at 801-743-7000.

For more information on what to do if you encounter a cougar, click here.