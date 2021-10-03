Court document shares new details on murder of Ute football player Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A probable cause statement filed in the arrest of Buk M. Buk, charged in the Sept. 26 shooting death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, shares previously unknown details in the case.

Buk (pronounced like “book”) has been charged with three first-degree felonies: aggravated murder, murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

The brief affidavit filed in Buk’s case says police responded to reports of problems at a house party in the 2200 block of Broadmoor Street in Salt Lake City.

“Multiple people who were not invited came to the party and were causing problems,” the police statement says. “Witnesses observed Buk Buk approach another person at the party, say something to him in a low voice, and then retrieve a pistol from the person’s shoulder bag.

“Witnesses then observed Buk Buk walk down the driveway and across the street. Buk

Buk fired two or three shots at a male and female victim, who were struck by the shots and immediately fell to the ground. Witnesses then observed Buk Buk walk up to the victims and shoot them five or six more times while they were on the ground.

“The male victim died at the scene and the female victim was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition where she underwent extensive surgery and remains in critical condition.”

Police have previously said the shooter who killed Lowe and critically injured the woman was an uninvited guest at the house party, and who had been asked to leave.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall talked about the case, which shook Lowe’s family and friends, the University of Utah community and others in the state and nation.

To read about the news conference and see video, click here.