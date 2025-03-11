Court documents reveal details of Millcreek fatal shooting; man arrested for alleged murder

MILLCREEK, Utah, March 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents filed in the murder arrest of Deng Martin Auling, 30, paint a chaotic picture of the scene Sunday after Unified police arrived to investigate a death by what was first reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Seven people were found at the scene, with the dead man, some of them in an apartment and some outside, the arrest document says.

Paramedics and police noticed a discrepancy right away, because the victim’s only gunshot wound was to the back of his left shoulder, with the angle making it highly unlikely it was self-inflicted.

Police took the people at the scene to the Unified Police Midvale Precinct for questioning, arrest documents say.

“One witness who did speak to us said the deceased male and his cousin were playing with the gun, and it went off, striking the decedent,” Deng’s arrest document says.

The people each told investigators where they had been in the apartment at the time of the shooting, with locations including other rooms, or in the family room, where the shooting occured, “passed out” on a couch, and seated in a chair while focused on a cell phone.

The gun fired, and the woman who had been focused on her phone, described as N.D., “said she witnessed the victim look at her, saw his eyes get wide, heard the victim say her name, and then fall back into the couch.” The woman “said she ran into each of the rooms starting to wake everyone up to help the victim. “

Investigators were granted a search warrant, and found a tan handgun in a bathroom.

“The gun was wet as if washed. The 9 mm ammunition, caliber, brand and style were like the shell casing found in the living room.”

Surveillance footage from inside of the house captured audio after the shooting. A voice is heard stating, “we were playing around, and it went off… he dead bruh.” Multiple people inside of the apartment were permitted to listen to the audio recording, the voice was identified by them as D.A.’s (Deng Auling’s) voice.”

On Sunday, Auling was apprehended.

“Deng was transported to the Midvale substation and interviewed, Deng invoked his rights and requested an attorney. Major case prints were collected from Deng. Deng was notified he was being charged with murder and Deng transported to the Adult Detention Complex.”

