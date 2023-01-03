Salt Lake City police officer arrested in Weber County on alleged DUI after injury accident

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department has been arrested in Weber County after allegedly causing an accident with injury while under the influence of alcohol.

Thomas Caygle, 37, was driving his truck and caused a minor accident on Dec. 30, says a probable cause statement filed by a Riverdale police officer due to a conflict of interest with the Ogden City Police Department.

“After both drivers moved their vehicles off the roadway, Thomas and the other driver began to argue, at which point witnesses say Thomas got into his truck, put the truck in drive and drove into the rear of the vehicle, pinning the other driver’s legs between his truck and the other vehicle,” the Riverdale police officer’s statement says.

“Thomas would not reverse to release the person pinned between the cars. The victim of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital. Witnesses said they could smell alcohol on Thomas’ breath and that he had slurred speech and had difficulty balancing. Thomas admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the accident.”

Caygle failed a field sobriety test, court documents say.

“Thomas was placed under arrest and submitted to a blood draw after which he was transported to Weber County jail and booked for DUI and negligently operating a vehicle causing injury,” the police statement says.

Those are class B and class A misdemeanors, respectively.