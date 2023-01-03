1 dead, 1 critically injured in plane crash at Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and another was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday after a plane crash at the Provo Airport.

The crash happened at about 11:35 a.m., a post from Provo City Government says. The small aircraft went down right after takeoff.

“One individual has died as a result of the accident. One individual was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

“The remaining two individuals received what appears to be minor bumps and bruises.

“As is typical with an incident of this nature, the Provo Airport has been closed awaiting an investigation by the FAA and NTSB.”

