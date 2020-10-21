Crash shuts down 90th & Monroe in Sandy after driver runs red light in stolen vehicle

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Sandy are looking for the female driver of a vehicle that reportedly ran a red light and collided with a truck and trailer in the area of 9000 S. Monroe St. on Tuesday night.

Sgt. Clayton Swensen, with the Sandy Police Department, said the crash, which occurred shortly before 8 p.m., caused the trailer to roll onto another vehicle.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle going south on Monroe ran a red light and plowed into the trailer of a truck that was crossing from north on Monroe to west on 90th.

“The female driver of the vehicle fled on foot,” Swensen told Gephardt Daily, “and when we heard that, of course, we got suspicious. It turned out the vehicle was stolen.”

Injuries to occupants of the other vehicles were minor, and no one needed to be transported to the hospital, but the area had to be closed down while the debris was cleared, which took a couple of hours.

“Everything is cleaned up now and the roads are open, but it was a real mess,” Swensen said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.