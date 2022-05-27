Crash video and update: Sandy Police ID driver killed in 9-vehicle collision

SANDY, Utah, May 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released the name of the driver who died in a nine-vehicle collision Friday morning on State Street in Sandy.

Marylee Benavidez, 35, of Sandy, was the driver of the white Toyota 4Runner heading north on State Street. She died as a result of her injuries. A German Shepherd dog in her vehicle also died in the crash.

The driver of the gray Ford F-150 that was traveling westbound on 10600 South has been identified as Sam Beck, 25, of Sandy. No information was available regarding his condition.

Police confirmed later Friday that the white Toyota was traveling at an excessive speed when it entered the intersection at 10600 South on a red light and collided with the gray Ford.

The collision sent the two vehicles into four other vehicles that were stopped at the light on southbound State Street. Debris from that secondary collision struck three additional vehicles.

“Right now, this is quite a dynamic and expansive scene,” Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger told Gephardt Daily shortly after the crash. “Due to the extensive debris field, as well as the fatality, the crash reconstruction team is on scene, and the area will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic probably for three hours.”

It took several hours to complete the on-scene investigation and clear the area.

Sandy Police say the investigation is ongoing to determine if drugs, alcohol, or other factors may have contributed to the crash.