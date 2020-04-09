Crews battle 5-acre field fire in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a five-acre field fire in South Jordan Thursday afternoon.

“South Jordan Fire Department responded to a field fire in the area of 11100 S. 700 West,” said a tweet from South Jordan Public Safety. “It was reported that the area burned was approximately 20 acres, but we want to correct that report. The area burned is approximately five acres.”

The tweet also thanked surrounding fire agencies and South Jordan Police Department for their assistance.

No one was injured as a result of the field fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.