Man convicted of 2021 murder of teen at South Jordan graduation party

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Third District Court jury has convicted Anthony Dominic Rendon for the 2021 murder of Kelly James Glaubenskalee at a graduation party in South Jordan.

On June 6 of that year, Rendon was at a party with three male friends when they got into a fight, a statement from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office says. Afterward, Rendon’s group left, but then returned just a few minutes later and got into another fight. After the second fight, three of the men, including Rendon, got back into their car.

“At that point, people at the party started to kick their vehicle. The driver started to pull away but stopped to allow their last friend into the vehicle. After the friend was in the car, Mr. Rendon fired more than 10 shots out of the car. One bullet hit and killed Mr. Glaubenskalee.”

The victim was 19, according to a now inactive GoFundMe account.

The jury on Tuesday found Rendon, 20, guilty of first-degree felony murder, and 11 counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm. Rendon’s sentencing is set for Feb. 6 of next year.

Kelly James Glaubensklee Photo GoFundMe

“We hope this conviction helps Mr. Glaubenskalee’s friends and family begin the healing process for the loss of their loved one,” says a statement issued by District Attorney Sim Gill.

“Mr. Rendon knowingly created a grave risk for every individual near the car when he decided to fire several shots in a matter of seconds. The jury made the right decision when they chose to hold Mr. Rendon accountable for his extraordinary disregard for community safety.

“We thank our prosecutors Adrianna Davis and Brett Keeler for their efforts, as well as our staff for the years of work on this case. We appreciate the work of our partners at the South Jordan Police Department who conducted a thorough investigation.”

The verdict form, below, was shared by the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office.