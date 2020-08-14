Crews battle apartment fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled an apartment fire in Ogden Thursday evening.

The fire broke out in the area of 6th Street and Jefferson Avenue at approximately 9 p.m.

“Ogden fire crews are on scene of an apartment building,” said a tweet from Ogden Fire Department. “Smoke and flames coming from one apartment.”

Crews searched all the apartments to ensure occupants had safely exited, then performed an interior attack on the fire, a follow-up tweet said.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 10 minutes.

“Crews are preforming overhaul at this time; fire was contained to the unit of origin,” said another follow-up tweet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

