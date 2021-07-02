Crews battle apartment fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled an apartment fire in Salt Lake City in the early hours of Friday morning.

“SLC Fire responded to an apartment fire at 1601 W. 400 South,” said a tweet from the fire department at 5 a.m. “Fire contained to the original apartment, fire under control.”

One person was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the tweet said.

