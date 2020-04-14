Apartment fire on 13th Street in Ogden causes $75k in damages

OGDEN, Utah, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City and Northview Fire crews had to deal with a downed power line in addition to an apartment fire Monday night in the 400 block of 13th Street in Ogden.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 9:26 p.m. to a possible structure fire at 449 E. 13th St. The caller said they heard loud popping sounds and thought a transformer was on fire, a news release from Ogden F.D. says.

Upon arrival, crews found a downed power line lying across a detached apartment. They weren’t able to enter through the front of the structure because of the live electrical line, and had to cut a hole in the side of the building to make entry.

The occupants evacuated the building safely, and fire crews continued the attack as they searched for any extension of the flames within the structure.

Rocky Mountain Power responded to the scene, and power was secured from the downed line.

The fire was quickly extinguished and “was contained to the unit of origin,” the news release says.

Along 13th Street, neighbors stood on porches and lawns, watching the activity in the glare of flashing fire truck lights. Many used their cellphones to shoot videos, and a young boy wearing a blanket like a cape excitedly ran back into his house shouting, “I’m getting my camera!”

No injuries resulted from this fire. One occupant and six pets have been displaced, Ogden F.D. said.

Damage is estimated at $75,000 at this time, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Eighteen firefighters from Ogden City and Northview Fire responded with two ladder trucks, two fire engines, one paramedic rescue, one ambulance, one Fire Marshal, and one Battalion Chief.