Crews battle blaze at Ogden business

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a fire at an Ogden business Saturday morning.

“At 10:56 a.m. crews from Weber, Hill Field, Little Mountain and Ogden City Fire responded to Compass Minerals for a fire in a double wide office trailer,” said a tweet from Weber Fire District. “Crews went interior, pulled ceiling and got the fire knocked out.”

The tweet said though the damage was substantial, no one was injured.

“The cause was accidental,” the tweet added.

Compass Minerals, at 765 N. 10500 West, produces salt, plant nutrients and magnesium chloride.