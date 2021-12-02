Crews battle commercial fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews were called to a commercial structure fire Wednesday night and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building at 420 W. 500 South.

The fire was reported just shortly after 10 p.m.

Capt. Anthony Burton, with the Salt Lake City Fire Department, said crews “made an aggressive fire attack and initially started spraying water from the 400 South viaduct,” which helped to knock down the fire and allowed crews to fight the blaze from the ground on scene.

“It’s in kind of an isolated area,” Burton said, adding that once they got water on the fire, it was under control in about an hour.

Fire investigators and law enforcement are on scene, but the exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

“Its a commercial structure with chemicals adjacent to it,” Burton said, but investigators don’t yet know if that was a factor.

No estimate of damages was available Wednesday night.

Streets are closed to 600 West and to 400 south on the bridge, he said, and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

It also was reported that a body had been found in the area; however, it wasn’t believed to be related to the fire. Burton said officials have no information on that at this time.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this story when more details become available.