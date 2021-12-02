Suspect shoots officers in West Valley City parking lot standoff

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect barricaded in his vehicle Wednesday night, at a West Valley City convenience store, fired at officers. In the exchange, two officers and one other person were struck by bullets.

The incident leading to the chaotic scene started some time before 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven near 4100 S. Redwood Road.

The suspect was parked in his GMC Denali and refused to surrender to officers. When police used non-lethal pepper balls in an attempt to bring the suspect out, the suspect fired several rounds at the officers.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.