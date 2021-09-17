Crews battle commercial fire in Salt Lake City vacant building

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Crews battled a commercial fire in downtown Salt Lake City Friday afternoon. Photo Courtesy: T. Pulley

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a commercial fire in downtown Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.

“Working commercial fire, 52 E. 300 South,” said a tweet from the Salt Lake City Fire Department at 3:30 p.m. “Smoke coming from the windows of a vacant building.”

Just 15 minutes later, SLCFD tweeted the fire was under control.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

