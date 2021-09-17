Roy police searching for person of interest after bank robbery

ROY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy police are searching for a person of interest after a bank robbery.

“We know there is not a lot to look at here but we are looking for any assistance in identifying the male in these photographs,” said a Facebook post from Roy PD.

“This is the suspect in an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station located at 3995 S. 1900 West in Roy.”

The post said it appears that the person is wearing a wig and was “covered from head to toe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Frawley by email at jfrawley@royutah.org, or send a private message on Facebook.