Crews battle commercial structure fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a commercial structure fire in Ogden Monday evening.

“Crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire in the area of 25th and Grant Avenue,” said a tweet from Ogden Fire Department at 10:09 p.m.

“Units have water on the fire and an all clear. Please avoid the area.”

A follow-up tweet at 10:47 p.m. said: “Fire crews have fire control and loss stop on the structure fire. Three-story commercial building, the cause is under investigation.”

At this time there is no exact estimate of damages.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.