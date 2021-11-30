Zion National Park officials say shuttles will not be in service through Dec. 22

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Zion National Park officials say shuttles will not be in service from Monday through Dec. 22.

“During this time you may drive the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive with your personal vehicle,” said a Facebook post from the park in Springdale. “Space is very limited and parking may not be available. Park only in designated areas, and never on vegetation. During periods of extreme congestion, access to the Scenic Drive may be closed.”

Shuttles will be in service Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

“During this time, access to the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive will be by shuttle bus ONLY,” the post said. “Plan on parking at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center and riding the free shuttle from there. Masks are required. If parking is full, please park in Springdale and walk or use the free town shuttle to get back to the Visitor Center.”

More information about shuttle services can be found on the park website here.