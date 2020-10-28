Crews battle residential fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a residential fire in Ogden Wednesday afternoon.

A tweet from Ogden Fire Department said fire was found at the front of the home in the area of 800 Wood St. at around 1:30 p.m.

Crews made an interior fire attack and knocked the blaze down in approximately 10 minutes, a follow-up tweet said.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze, but multiple residents are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

