Utah COVID-19 update: 10 more deaths, 1,575 new cases, record 17.9% positive test rate

UTAH, Oct. 28. 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,575 new cases in the past 24 hours, and a seven-day rolling positive test rate at a record 17.9%.

The Utahns who died were:

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, unknown if hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Total known COVID-19 deaths now stand at 588.

Today’s increase of 1,575 positive cases brings the total to 108,803.

Lab tests performed number 1,052,059, an increase of 7,364 from yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,549 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 17.9%

Currently, 299 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 5,247.

The Utah Department of Health has stopped providing survivor numbers.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, see the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah