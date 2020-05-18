Crews battle structure fire in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah, May 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a structure fire in Hooper Monday morning.

Just before 6 a.m. Weber, Roy and North Davis Fire units along with Weber County Sheriff’s Office officials were dispatched the fire in the area of 3700 S. 5500 West.

“Upon arrival there was a two story detached garage/shop, fully involved,” said a Facebook post from Weber Fire District. “Crews went defensive, after about 40 minutes they gained fire control.”

There were no injuries; the structure and its contents are a total loss. At this early stage there is no exact extent of damages.

“Crews are on seen mopping up and the cause is pending investigation while the investigators wait for the okay to safely enter the structure,” the post said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.