Fire doesn’t make it out of West Haven garage

WEST HAVEN, Utah, April 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews were able to make short work of a Wednesday afternoon blaze, keeping a garage fire from becoming a house fire.

“At 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, the Weber Fire District and Weber County Sheriff’s Office responded to a garage fire in Haven Estates, West Haven,” the district said in a 6 p.m. social media post.

Crews were able to quickly gain control of the fire and contain it, limiting damages to the garage and its contents, including a scorched car.

“Fortunately, there were no reported injuries to humans or animals.”

Photo by Weber Fire District

Initial investigations suggest that the fire was caused by sparks generated during welding by the occupants, according to the Weber Fire statement.

“The Weber Fire District’s Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind everyone to exercise caution and adhere to appropriate safety measures when using tools and open flames.”