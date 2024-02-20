West Point child taken to hospital in critical condition with severe burns

WEST POINT, Utah, Feb. 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A child is in critical condition after sustaining severe burns in an apparent accident Monday in West Point.

North Davis fire crews responded about 4:30 p.m. to a home near 940 N. 5000 West to reports of two burned patients — a juvenile and an adult female, Chief Mark Becraft said.

The child was taken by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition, and the woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital, Becraft said.

Witnesses at the scene told Gephardt Daily the child had been roasting marshmallows outside when a canister exploded and caused them to catch fire. The woman was burned trying to assist the child, witnesses said.

Becraft said the incident appeared to be a tragic accident but remains under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.