Crews battle structure fire in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a structure fire in Sandy that broke out Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of 9600 S. 285 East, Sandy City Fire tweeted at 11:30 a.m.

A follow-up tweet 30 minutes later said all occupants were out of structure and crews were still battling the blaze.

A third tweet at 12:45 p.m. said the fire is out and there are no reported injuries.

“Cause and damage still being determined,” the tweet said. “Red Cross assisting displaced homeowners.”

