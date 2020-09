SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a grass fire north of Salt Lake International Airport Monday afternoon.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department said the fire is approximately 50 acres and is 85% contained as of 2:30 p.m.

There are no injuries as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

