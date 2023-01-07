Crews contain fire at Taylorsville apartment complex to 1 unit

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a fire at a Taylorsville apartment complex Friday.

Crews responded at 11:17 a.m. to a fire inside an apartment at Bridgeside Landing, 4536 S. Bridgeside Way, according to a social media post from the Unified Fire Authority.

Murray fire crews already were at the apartment complex for an unrelated medical call and were the first to respond, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit. One person was transported to an area hospital as a precaution for potential smoke inhalation, the post states.