Quite the spectacle, but no injuries as semi jacknifes, four cars involved in Summit County crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Quite the sight as a semi-truck jackknifed to spill its load on the freeway during the morning rush hour, but no injuries resulted.

Four Park City Fire District emergency vehicles responded to the mishap on Interstate 80 at Mile Marker 143 just after 6 a.m. Friday, according to a fire district post on social media.

The semi’s load of metal scattered across 2 lanes of the highway, according to the press release.

“There were also four other passenger vehicles involved in the incident. There were no injuries.”

Both east and westbound lanes of I-80 were impacted, but traffic kept moving in both directions, the fire district said.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers also responded to the melee just outside Park City, but a UHP spokesman confirmed the lack of injury, just a mess to clean up.