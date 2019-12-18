Crews fight residential fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 17, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a residential fire in the area of 600 15th St. in Ogden Tuesday afternoon.

A tweet from Ogden Fire Department at 4:20 p.m. said the blaze appears to have started in the fireplace in the living room of the home.

The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, a follow-up tweet said.

The homeowners safely evacuated; the Red Cross has been requested to assist them.

At this time there is no exact estimate of damages.

