Second avalanche in 3 days occurs in Dutch Draw area of Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — The second avalanche in three days has occurred in the Summit County backcountry near the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an avalanche in the Dutch Draw area, where a snowboarder was killed Sunday.

“It was determined that the avalanche was triggered by a skier using a snow kite,” said a news release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. “No skiers were buried or injured in the avalanche.”

On Sunday, Raymond M. Tauszik, 45, of Salt Lake City, passed away after he triggered and was caught and carried in an avalanche in the Conehead area of Dutch Draw.

The Utah Avalanche Center posted on its website that Tauszik left the Canyons Village area of Park City via the backcountry exit gate at the top of the 9,990 foot lift to access Dutch Draw.

“The Conehead area of Dutch Draw along the Park City ridgeline is steep, rocky, avalanche prone terrain and was the site of an avalanche fatality in February 2012,” the post said. “The avalanche is adjacent to a cliffband on an east-northeast facing slope at roughly 9600 feet.”

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said in its Tuesday news release that officials urge skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers or anyone in the backcountry who triggers an avalanche to call its office immediately at 435-615-3601 or to call 911.

“It is NOT a criminal violation to trigger an avalanche, and no action will be taken against anyone who reports an avalanche,” the news release said. “When reporting an avalanche, please provide as much detailed information as possible; general location, GPS coordinates. Reporting avalanches directly to us allows us to keep our responders safe and reduce the use of resources.”

The news release said officials also urge skiers and boarders to check avalanche conditions with the Utah Avalanche Center before entering the backcountry. “Always have the proper equipment, take someone with you, and always let family and friends know where you intend to go,” the news release said.