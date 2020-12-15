Crews from multiple agencies battle fire in Morgan County Public Works garage

MORGAN, Utah, Dec. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire Monday in a Morgan County Public Works garage resulted in a significant loss for the county, despite the efforts of firefighters from multiple agencies, who battled the blaze for over an hour.

Morgan County Fire Chief Boyd Carrigan said crews were dispatched at about 5:20 p.m. to 930 E. 400 North, where the structure that houses the county’s snowplow equipment was burning.

He referred to the blaze as “a tragic accident.”

“There were seven snowplows inside, and six of the seven plows were damaged by the fire,” Carrigan told Gephardt Daily. “UDOT offered their assistance, and so did Morgan City, which is appreciated.”

It took crews an hour and 10 minutes to get the fire under control, “because of all the metal,” he said.

Firefighters had to cut the roll-up doors with power saws to attack the fire, and there was a lot of heat and smoke inside the building.

Morgan County and South Weber fire departments and Mountain Green Fire Protection District responded to the fire with 10 structure engines and 30 firefighters, Carrigan said.

He also wanted to remind everyone:

“This is the time of year we see more structure fires. People put heaters in barns to keep the animals warm and in vehicles when it’s cold. We just want everyone to think about the placement of these heaters and to follow all the safety requirements to reduce the chances of starting a fire.”