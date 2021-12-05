Crews knock down garage fire in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Kearns Sunday morning, and knocked down a garage fire before it could spread to neighboring structures.

“Within 10 minutes, we got it knocked down, but it took a little longer to get it out,” said Brad Lynn, Battalion Chief for the Unified Fire Authority. Making sure the fire was fully doused require moving contents and checking for remaining sparks and embers, he said.

The fire, at 4199 W. 5700 South, was in an unattached garage in the resident’s back yard, Lynn said.

“It pretty much consumed the whole garage. It was a total loss for the garage, and there was damaged to the exterior of the home and fences for the neighbors, but the home itself is still habitable, so that’s the bright side of it, I guess.”

Vehicles also were damaged.

“When a garage fire burns as hot is does, as intensely, it’s going to damage those cars a little bit,” he said.

Assisting the Unified Fire Authority were firefighters from West Valley City and West Jordan. No residents or firefighters were hurt, Lynn said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, as does the cost of the damage done, Lynn said.