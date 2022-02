PROVO, Utah, Feb. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire in an occupied trailer spread to an adjacent residence on Tuesday.

The camp trailer was destroyed. The house had damage to the exterior and some of the roof/attic area.

Provo Fire & Rescue crews responded to the westside incident and knocked down the fire, says a Facebook post by the department.

“No occupants were injured,” it says. “The cause is under investigation.”