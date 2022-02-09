Suspect in West Point SWAT operation charged with kidnapping

WEST POINT, Utah, Feb. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man taken into custody Tuesday night after a SWAT response has been charged with kidnapping.

The suspect, in his 40s, was booked on charges of:

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Interruption/interference of a communication device, a class B misdemeanor

Gephardt Daily is withholding the man’s name to protect the privacy of his victim.

A probable cause statement filed in the case says the Davis County Sheriff’s Office “received a report of a female reporting that she had been held against her will for over eight hours by her ex-husband.”

The victim reported her ex-husband was “on federal probation and had been using methamphetamine and heroin for multiple days. The victim reported that on 2/8/22, at approximately 0400 hours, (the suspect) woke her up, while holding a large fixed blade knife in his hand, standing by her bedroom door. (The suspect) reportedly threatened to kill the victim while holding the knife.”

The suspect became angry at one point and used the knife to cut a bedroom wall, the probable cause statement says, adding that he also threw items in the room, damaging at least one wall.

At one point the victim attempted to call 911, but the suspect took the victim’s phone and cancelled the call, the statement says.

(He) “then reportedly struck the victim multiple times, while sitting on the victim, leaving visible injuries on the victim’s face.”

The officer’s report says the suspect then forced his ex-wife outside and into his truck, drove her to Ogden, and “showed her where he buys drugs. (The suspect) at one point entered an apartment to purchase drugs and kept possession of the victim’s phone and the keys to the truck in order to prevent the victim from being able to leave. The victim reported that she did not leave at that time because she feared (the suspect) would find her and harm her. The victim also said that she did not have shoes or a phone and was scared.”

The suspect drove the victim back to her residence, and fell asleep at about 12:30 p.m., the probable cause statement says.

“The victim then took that opportunity and left the residence, where she was able to contact a friend and call the police to report what had occurred. The victim stated to police that she was scared for her life and stated that if she attempted to leave at any time, (the suspect) was going to kill her.”

A search warrant was executed, and a large police presence responded to the area. The suspect was taken into custody, the statement says. Evidence supporting the victim’s account was found in the residence, as was a knife.

The suspect, “Post Miranda, admitted to waking up the victim and loudly arguing with her. (He) admitted to throwing items in the bedroom, causing damage,” says the statement, filed by an officer of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

“(He) admitted to sitting on the victim and putting his hand on her face. (He) admitted to grabbing the victim by the arm and walking her out to the truck. (He) admitted to driving his truck to the Ogden area, where he showed the victim where he buys drugs and then later used heroin in front of the victim. (He) told Your Affiant that the victim was scared to death during this incident. (He) told your affiant that the victim was scared to death during this incident.”

The suspect was booked into jail without bail. The officer noted the suspect had violated his federal probation in the case.