Crews knock down semi fire in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, June 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from the Mountain Green and Morgan fire departments responded Friday after dispatch received a call of a semi on fire.

They responded to the scene, on Interstate 84 eastbound.

“The driver was signaled by another driver that the refrigerator unit on his trailer was on fire,” says a social media post issued by the Mountain Green Fire Department.

“He quickly pulled over in a safe area, used his fire extinguisher and another extinguisher from a fellow semi driver who stopped to help, to slow down the fire.”

Quick action by Mountain Green Engine131 fully extinguished the fire, the statement says.