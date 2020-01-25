Crews knock down structure fire in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from Newton and Clarkson made quick work of a structure fire Thursday night.

Crews were called to the scene, in Clarkston, at 9:24 p.m.

“Engine 50 responded as part of the 1st alarm assignment to a structure fire in Clarkston,” a department blog post says.

“The first due engine from Station 10 found a detached shop with smoke visible from the exterior and active fire in the west side of the structure.

“A quick attack by Clarkston firefighters extinguished the flames and the remainder of the ticket joined in overhaul operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”