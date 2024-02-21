West Point 12-year-old dies from burn injuries

WEST POINT, Utah, Feb. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 12-year-old boy critically burned in a backyard accident has succumbed to his injuries.

The boy died from early Tuesday morning, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday evening press release.

“Responding to this call and aiding the family on this tragic night will be a moment that will stay with our deputies and other first responders for a lifetime,” Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks said.

“We can not begin to express our sincerest condolences to this family and those impacted by this terrible accident. We mourn the loss of this young boy and we grieve for his family, his schoolmates, and those who love him.”

North Davis fire crews responded about 4:30 p.m. Monday to a home near 940 N. 5000 West to reports of two burned patients — a juvenile and an adult female — after the juvenile was trying to start a fire in the backyard.

His mother sustained serious burns trying to save her son from the flames, officials said.

The child was taken by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition, and the woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital, Fire Chief Mark Becraft said at the time.

The mother was treated and has been released from the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office announcement Tuesday.