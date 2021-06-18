Crews on scene of new wildfire in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on scene of a new wildfire start in Tooele County Friday morning.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info says: “The #MorganCanyonFire is located between Grantsville and Rush Valley off of the Mormon Trail Road in Tooele County.”

Two hotshot crews have been assigned to the fire, which was first estimated at 50 acres.

A follow-up tweet said: “With assistance from air resources the #MorganCanyonFire is estimated at only five acres. The fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain. Lone Peak and Bonneville Hotshots are on scene.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.