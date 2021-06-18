‘The Beatles: Get Back’ documentary series heading to Disney+ in November

June 18 (UPI) — Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary series “Get Back” will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in November in time for Thanksgiving.

“The Beatles: Get Back” will be separated into three, two-hour long episodes that will premiere in order on Nov. 25, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.

The series was complied using over 60 hours of unseen footage that showcases the iconic band recording songs for their final two albums, “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be.”

The footage comes from the same video shot for the original “Let It Be” film from 1970, which was directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

Jackson (“The Lord of the Rings”) has spent three years restoring and editing the footage, which also features unheard audio and for the first time in its entirety, The Beatles’ last live performance as group on the rooftop on London’s Savile Row.

“In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social drama of 1969. But it’s not nostalgia — it’s raw, honest and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible,” Jackson said in a statement.

“The Beatles: Get Back” has the support of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison.

Starr, in March, told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that he disliked the 1970 “Let It Be” film and said “Get Back” will show the band getting along in their final days.