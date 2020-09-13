Crews on scene of new wildfire southwest of Santaquin

SANTAQUIN, Utah, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire start near Santaquin Sunday afternoon.

“Resources responding to a new start located in Utah County southwest of Santaquin,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 3 p.m. “Structures threatened.”

The blaze has been named the Goshen Fire; evacuations have been ordered for the Summit Springs subdivision.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the tweet said.

