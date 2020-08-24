Crews on scene of new wildfire start near Gray Hills in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire start in Millard County.

“Last night firefighters responded to two lightning-caused starts near Gray Hills in Millard County,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “The two starts burned together into one fire named the #GrayHillFire. Estimated at 1,800 acres.”

No structures are threatened at this time, the tweet said.

A Type 3 team has been ordered to manage the fire.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.