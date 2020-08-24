Crews on scene of new wildfire start near Gray Hills in Millard County

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Map Courtesy: Utah Fire Info

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire start in Millard County.

“Last night firefighters responded to two lightning-caused starts near Gray Hills in Millard County,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “The two starts burned together into one fire named the #GrayHillFire. Estimated at 1,800 acres.”

No structures are threatened at this time, the tweet said.

A Type 3 team has been ordered to manage the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here