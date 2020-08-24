Update: Officials ID pedestrian struck, killed by SUV on I-15 in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed Saturday by an SUV while walking near the top of the Interstate 15 off ramp at 4500 South.

The deceased is Preston Scott Smith, 43, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

A UHP statement on the incident says it happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. The white SUV was southbound on I-15.

“The SUV struck a pedestrian and continued driving,” the DPS statement said. “A citizen followed the SUV and called 911 to report it’s recklessly driving.

“Murray PD located the suspect vehicle and stopped it. Murray PD responded back to the 4500 South off ramp and located a deceased body.”

The Utah Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, the statement said.

“The driver is being investigated for impairment,” the statement added. “It is unknown why the pedestrian was on the interstate.”