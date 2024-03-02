Man dead after Millard County rollover, ejection

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, March 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man died after a rollover and ejection in Millard County.

Dispatch got a call at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday about a 2008 Toyota Prius traveling south on Interstate 15 near milepost 144. The caller reported the driver as being reckless as the Prius passed other motorists.

“At milepost 141, the driver went off the right side of the road and the car rolled along the shoulder,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “The driver was ejected through the windshield and landed about 20 feet ahead of the car.

“Passersby began CPR nearly immediately. The sole occupant, 60-year-old male, driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later died as a result of his injuries. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor.”

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.